Roger Binny elected as President of BCCI, Jay Shah re-elected as Secretary

Mumbai, October 18, 2022

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny was elected as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its 91st annual general meeting here today.

Binny, 67, who was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, has succeeded former India skipper Sourav Ganguly in the position.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was re-elected as Vice-President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah as Secretary.

Apart from Binny, the two other first-timers in the new BCCI set-up are Ashish Shelar, the new Treasurer of the Board, and Devajit Saikia, who will be Joint Secretary.

Binny brings with him a lot of experience in cricket administration in his home state of Karnataka. He has served in different positions in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and has been its president since 2019.

Shelar had served as president of the Mumbai Cricket Association between 2017 and 2019.

"The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and Councillors for the work undertaken in their term," a press release from the BCCI said.

The meeting approved the Senior Men’s Future Tour Programmes for 2023-2027 and Senior Women’s Future Tour Programmes for 2022-2025.

It also approved the proposal to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League.

IANS adds:

Another key appointment was of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal, who took over as the new Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman. Also joining the governing council is Avishek Dalmiya, son of former BCCI and ICC bigwig Jagmohan Dalimya.

