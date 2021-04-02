Rishabh Pant is probably the best young player I have ever seen: Sam Billings

New Delhi, April 2, 2021

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says that Rishabh Pant is probably the best young player he has ever seen.

Billings who was part of the Delhi franchise in IPL 2016 -17, returned to the side after being acquired by the Delhi Capitals and will now play under Pant.

The Englishman, who spent a considerable time with Pant during his previous stint with the Delhi franchise, recounted his first-ever experience of watching the aggressive batsman.

"I remember the first time I saw Rishabhh play. We had a middle practice, and he was hitting bowlers like Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile and lot of other bowlers everywhere and then I asked Rahul Dravid (then Delhi franchise mentor), 'Who is this guy?'.

"And now we all know who Rishabhh Pant is and I actually said back then that he's probably the best young player I have ever seen. We have seen what he does on a regular basis in the India shirt and also in the Delhi shirt. I am really happy for him and he will go from strength to strength," Billings was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a press release.

The 29-year-old is hoping to win the IPL with the Delhi Capitals this year, "I love the IPL. It's one of the best competitions in the world and the buzz around the IPL is something that you can't get anywhere else in the world, so I am just looking forward to playing in the tournament again.

"My game has improved a lot since I last played for Delhi. Hopefully, we can kick-on as a group and win the competition this year," the release said

Billings, who has scored 3527 runs, taken 107 catches and effected 17 stumpings in 187 T20 matches, expressed that he is very excited to be a part of the Delhi Capitals for the Vivo IPL 2021

"It's great to be back at the IPL. There are a great group of players and the DC camp has been very welcoming. I am very excited to be here."

