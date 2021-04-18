RCB win toss, choose to bat first against KKR

Chennai, April 18, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Following are the squads of both the teams.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Rajat Patidar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

IANS