RCB ride on de Villiers's unbeaten 75, score 171/5 against DC

Ahmedabad, April 27, 2021

India pace bowler Ishant Sharma took one for 26 in his first match of the season for Delhi Capitals (DC) as AB de Villiers (75 not out) drove Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 171/5 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

The South African de Villiers's unbeaten 75 came off 42 deliveries and comprised three fours and five sixes as he took 23 runs (including one wide) in the last over of the match bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

DC had done well to pick two early wickets, removing both Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) inside the powerplay.

While Padikkal was bowled by Sharma, Kohli was bowled by Avesh.

Glenn Maxwell (25) fell soon after, leaving RCB at 60 for three.

However, de Villiers shared a 54-run partnership with No. 3 Rajat Patidar (31 off 22 balls) and took the charge to the opposition in the end overs.

RCB were looking like they would struggle to get past 160 at 124/4 in 16 overs. However, the last four overs produced 47 runs.

The former Proteas skipper has been in fine form in this tournament. He batted at No. 5 in Tuesday's game after DC put RCB in to bat first.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/5 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 75 not out, R Patidar 31, G Maxwell 25, A Khan 1/24, I Sharma 1/26, A Mishra 1/27) vs Delhi Capitals

