Ranji Trophy semi-finals: Mumbai in control against UP; MP put Bengal in a spot of bother

Bengaluru, June 17, 2022

Mumbai were in complete control of proceedings against Uttar Pradesh while Madhya Pradesh put Bengal in a spot of bother at the end of the fourth day's play in their respective Ranji Trophy semi-final matches here on Friday.

Mumbai were 449/4 in their second innings, leading UP by a monstrous 662 runs at stumps on Day 4 at the Just Cricket Academy.

Beginning the day at 133 for 1, Mumbai continued to pile on the runs as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second hundred (181) of the match and joined an elite group of Mumbai batters while Armaan Jaffer compiled a patient 259-ball 127.

The duo stitched a substantial stand of 286 for the second wicket to put their side in command. After Jaffer got out to Shivam Mavi, UP had an opening but by then, the match had more or less slipped away from their grasp.

Sarfaraz Khan (23) and Shams Mulani (10) were unbeaten at the crease for Mumbai and will resume their innings on Day 5. It will be interesting to see whether Mumbai will declare their innings on the final day.

In the other semi-final, Bengal were in a spot of bother at 96 for 4 in their second essay at stumps, still needing 254 to win against Madhya Pradesh on a track that is assisting the spinners.

Kumar Kartikeya, the left-arm wrist-spinner, took advantage of the conditions by bagging three wickets. He started on the right note by forcing Abhishek Raman to edge one to the slip fielder, then dismissed Abishek Porel and took the prized scalp of Manoj Tiwary.

Saransh Jain also took a wicket, dismissing Sudip Gharami LBW.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran was unbeaten on 52 along with Anustup Majumdar (8) at the close of play.

Earlier, Aditya Shrivastava (82) and Rajat Patidar (79) had played crucial hands to power MP to a good score of 281 in their second innings, with an overall lead of 281.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pradipta Pramanik shared nine wickets between them for Bengal.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 393 & 449/4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 181, Armaan Jaffer 127) lead Uttar Pradesh 180 by 662 runs

Madhya Pradesh 341 & 281 (Aditya Shrivastava 82, Rajat Patidar 79; Shahbaz Ahmed 5-79) lead Bengal 273 & 96/4 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 52 not out; Kumar Kartikeya 3-35) by 253 runs.