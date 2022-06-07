Ranji Trophy: Karnataka vs UP match hangs in balance; Bengal, Mumbai continue their domination

Bengaluru, June 7, 2022

The match between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh was hanging in balance while Bengal and Mumbai continued their domination over their opponents Jharkhand and Uttarakhand at the end of the second day's play at the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy quarter-final matches here on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Punjab took a decisive first-innings lead against Madhya Pradesh at stumps on Day 2.

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

On an eventful day when twenty one wickets fell, Karnataka missed a big opportunity to take advantage against Uttar Pradesh. The hosts finished the second day's play leading by 198 but were reduced to 100/8 in the second innings after UP produced a comeback to match Karnataka's own earlier in the day.

Saurabh Kumar, who took four wickets in the first innings, picked up three in the second to produce Karnataka's downfall after the eight-time champions grabbed a 98-run first innings lead.

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal made 56 to push the hosts' total to 253 before the bowlers scythed through UP's line-up. At 111/9, UP stood to concede an even bigger lead before Shivam Mavi and Ankit Rajpoot stitched a 45-run stand that reduced the deficit, which could prove to be vital in the eventual outcome of this game.

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Debutant Suved Parkar's stunning 252 put Uttarakhand under more pressure. Parkar, who reached his century late on Day 1, stitched a 267-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan for the fourth wicket. Sarfaraz made 153 off just 205 balls hitting as many sixes (four) as Parkar did in his knock.

Shams Mulani helped himself to a half-century lower in the order before Mumbai declared at 647. In response, Uttarakhand were reduced to 39 for 2 in the 11 overs of play possible with Jay Bista bagging a golden duck.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Shubham Sharma's unbeaten 102 and Himanshu Mantri's 89 took Madhya Pradesh comfortably past Punjab's total of 219 and gave them a decisive first-innings lead.

After a fine bowling performance on the opening day, the Sharma-Mantri stand worth 120 effectively reduced Punjab's chances of bouncing right back. Mantri - fell 11 short of his century but Shubham had no such difficulties in getting to the milestone late in the day. He was joined by Rajat Patidar and the pair saw the team to stumps with no further hiccups along the way, a Cricbuzz report said.

Bengal vs Jharkhand

Jharkhand were put under tremendous pressure as an unrelenting Bengal side racked up 577/5 after 178 overs of batting. Leading the charge was overnight centurion Sudip Gharami, who made 186 in a 380-ball knock studded by 21 fours and a six. He was involved in a 243-run stand for the second wicket with Anustup Majumdar, who made 117 himself.

Abhishek Raman, who had retired hurt on Monday, returned to complete his innings on 61 while Manoj Tiwary (54 not out) and Abishek Porel (68) added a pair of fifties to ensure Jharkhand had no wiggle room to escape their ordeal.

Brief scores:

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka 253 & 100/8 (Saurabh Kumar 3-32, Ankit Rajpoot 2-15) lead UP 155 (Priyam Garg 39, Rinku Singh 33; Ronit More 3-47) by 198 runs

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Mumbai 648/8 decl. (Suved Parkar 252, Sarfaraz Khan 153; Deepak Dhapola 3-89) lead UTK 39/2 (Tushar Deshpande 1-13) by 608 runs.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

MP 238/2 (Shubham Sharma 102*, Himanshu Mantri 89; Mayank Markande 2-70) lead Punjab 219 by 19 runs.

Bengal vs Jharkhand

Bengal 577/5 (Sudip Gharami 186, Anustup Majumdar 117; Sushant Mishra 2-122) vs Jharkhand

IANS