Rahul's unbeaten 91 takes Punjab Kings to 179/5 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Ahmedabad, April 30, 2021

Skipper K. L. Rahul's unbeaten 91 (57 balls, 7x4s, 5x6s) helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) make 179 for five in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday night.

Rahul's onslaught helped PBKS realise 40 runs in the last two overs of Harshal Patel after they were struggling to reach a competitive total.

The Punjab franchise had lost opener Prabhsimran Singh (7) early before Chris Gayle (46 off 24 balls) and Rahul took charge. Gayle's knock comprised six fours and two sixes and took the team score to 99 in the 11th over. After Gayle's dismissal that left the team at 99 for two, PBKS lost three more wickets quickly which set them back and threatened to restrict them to under 150.

However, Rahul and newcomer Harpreet Brar (25 not out off 17 deliveries) added an unbeaten 61 for the sixth wicket that took PBKS to their eventual score. Brar hit two sixes off Patel.

For RCB, New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson took two for 32 while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket for 11 runs. Seam bowler Daniel Sams took one for 24.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 179/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 91 not out, C Gayle 46, K Jamieson 2/32, D Sams 1/24) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IANS