Rahul, Agarwal help Punjab Kings to 195/4 against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai, April 18, 2021

An explosive 122-run opening partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) make 195/4 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Agarwal was the more aggressive of the two, smashing 69 runs off 36 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

The pair managed to get PBKS to 59 runs within the powerplay. DC managed to reign PBKS in after the dismissal of Rahul and Agarwal, preventing them from crossing the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 195/4 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69, KL Rahul 61; Lukman Meriwala 1/32) vs Delhi Capitals

IANS