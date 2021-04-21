Punjab Kings choose to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad
SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David warner and Punjab Kings captain K L Rahul at the toss ahead of their match in the Indian Premier League, in Chennai on April 21, 2021.BCCI/IPL/IANS
Cricket

Punjab Kings choose to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad

IANS

Chennai, April 21, 2021

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bat first in their IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

IANS

Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Punjab Kings
IPL 2021

Related Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in