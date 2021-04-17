Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first against SRH

Chennai, April 17, 2021

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bat first in their match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.

While MI brought in Adam Milne for Marco Jansen, SRH made four changes to the eleven that featured in the last match.

Left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed, batsman Virat Singh, left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman have come in for T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jason Holder.

MI have won one and lost one whereas SRH lost both the matches they have played so far.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

IANS