Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai, April 6, 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians today said the team's scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated," a statement from the team, the defending champions in IPL, said.

"Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols.

"We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in these difficult times," the statement added.

More, 58, played for India from 1984 to 1993. He also served as the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from October 2004-September 2006.

In all, he represented India in 49 Test matches and 94 One-day Internationals. He also played 151 first-class matches.

He represented Baroda in the Ranji Trophy competition.

