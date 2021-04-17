Mumbai Indians restricted to 150/5 by SRH

Chennai, April 17, 2021

SunRisers Hyderabad restricted Mumbai Indians' (MI) strong batting line-up to 150 for five in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday night.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, MI began well with skipper Rohit Sharma (32 off 25 balls) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 39 balls), adding 55 for the first wicket in 6.3 overs.

However, all-rounder Vijay Shankar chipped in with two wickets to stall the MI batting which could never recover from there.

Shankar picked the wickets of Sharma and No. 3 Suryakumar Yadav (10 off 6 balls).

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then took two wickets, removing de Kock and the dangerous Ishan Kishan, who was caught brilliantly by Jonny Bairstow, to leave MI struggling at 114/4 in the 17th over.

The middle overs proved to be difficult for MI as they struggled against the SRH bowling led by leg-spinner Rashid Khan (0/22 in four overs).

A few lusty blows from Kieron Pollard (35 off 22 balls), including taking 17 off the last over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped MI to get to a competitive 150.

For SRH, Shankar (2/19), Mujeeb (2/29) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/24) were the successful bowlers.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 150/5 in 20 overs (Q de Kock 40, R Sharma 32, V Shankar 2/19, M Rahman 2/29) vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

IANS