Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad for remainder of series against South Africa

Mumbai, September 30, 2022

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will replace injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian T20I squad for the remainder of the series against South Africa, the BCCI said today.

Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

India had beaten South Africa by eight wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28.

Bumrah was ruled out of that match after he complained of back pain during a practice session on the previous day.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I," BCCI had said in its statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

The second T20I is slated for Sunday, October 2 in Guwahati and the third in Indore on October 4, Tuesday.

The following is the India squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

