Mohammed Shami tests positive for COVID-19, Umesh Yadav named as replacement for T20I series against Australia

Mumbai, September 18, 2022

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was today ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the All-India Senior Selection Committee had named Umesh Yadav as his replacement.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Navdeep Saini, who suffered a right groin injury on the first day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final match between North Zone and South Zone, has been ruled out of the ongoing tournament and also from the three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A.

Saini will now head to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury.

The Selection Committee has named Rishi Dhawan as Saini’s replacement in the India A squad.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa.

