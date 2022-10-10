Mohammad Rizwan, Harmanpreet Kaur win ICC Player of the Month awards

Dubai, October 10, 2022

Pakistan ace Mohammad Rizwan and India's inspirational captain Harmanpreet Kaur were today named the recipients of the ICC Player of the Month awards for men and women, respectively.

This is Rizwan's first Player of the Month crown and comes after a remarkable spell of scoring throughout September. He overcame fellow nominees Cameron Green (Australia) and Axar Patel (India) to win the prize.

The Pakistan star amassed a mammoth 553 runs from ten T20Is, covering performances in the Men’s Asia Cup and the subsequent home T20I series against a touring England side. With an eye-catching batting average of 69.12 during the month, the talismanic opener also registered seven half-centuries to illustrate why he sits atop the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I batter rankings.

Rizwan will be a key figure for Pakistan heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in six days’ time, and he emphasised his importance during Pakistan’s surge to the Asia Cup Final, registering three half-centuries in the latter stages of the tournament, including scores of 71 against India and 55 in the Final against eventual winners Sri Lanka.

He carried his impressive form into the series against England, notching four further half-centuries, the highlight being his unbeaten 88 in partnership with captain Babar Azam as his side claimed a ten-wicket victory in the second T20I chasing down an imposing target of 199.

Reacting to claiming the latest ICC Men’s Player of the Month crown, Rizwan commented: “I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award.

“I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully this will bring smiles on their faces.”

Former South Africa international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member, JP Duminy added: “Mohammad is an outstanding performer and his consistency has been amazing. He is a player that continues to inspire many around the world.”