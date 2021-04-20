Mishra's four-wicket haul helps DC restrict MI to 137/9

New Delhi, April 20, 2021

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra took four for 24 to help Delhi Capitals (DC) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 137/9 in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday night.

Mishra, who is playing his second game of this season, removed skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, both caught in the deep as well as Ishan Kishan, who was bowled and Kieron Pollard, who was out leg-before wicket.

MI, who lost Quinton de Kock early to Marcus Stoinis, were looking good at one stage as Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav added 58 for the second wicket. However, Yadav's dismissal off the bowling of Avesh Khan triggered a collapse.

Mishra then got into the act as MI lost four wickets, including three to Mishra, while adding just eight runs. Both Sharma and Hardik fell in the space of three balls.

Krunal Pandya was bowled by off-spinner Lalit Yadav.

The wickets pegged MI back as they tried to stage some recovery with Kishan and Jayant Yadav. However, Mishra removed Kishan, yorking him with a leg-spinner, and soon Jayant was caught and bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

While Mishra took four wickets, pace bowler Avesh took two for 15 in two overs while Rabada and Lalit Yadav picked a wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 137/9 in 20 overs (R Sharma 44, I Kishan 26, S Yadav 24, A Mishra 4/24, A Khan 2/15) vs Delhi Capitals

