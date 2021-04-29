MI ride de Kock's unbeaten 70 to beat RR by seven wickets

New Delhi, April 29, 2021

Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 70 as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

de Kock's 63-run stand with Krunal Pandya (39) for the third wicket helped MI chase down a target of 172 with nine balls to spare.

Chris Morris dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the first 10 overs but de Kock, along with Pandya and later Kieron Pollard, took MI over the line.

Earlier, Jos Buttler's 41 and captain Sanju Samson's 27-ball 42 helped RR score 1714 in their 20 overs.

MI conceded 45 runs and took two wickets in the last five overs with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah leading the way in stifling RR for runs. He conceded just five runs in the 17th over and four in the 19th, in which he took the wicket of Shivam Dube.

Trent Boult, meanwhile, dismissed Samson in the 18th over. The wicket ended a 57-run stand between Samson and Dube that came off 49 balls for the third wicket.

Earlier, Buttler shared an opening stand of 66 runs off 47 balls with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 32 off 20 balls.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 171/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 42, Jos Buttler 41; Rahul Chahar 2/33, Jasprit Bumrah 1/15) lost to Mumbai Indians 172/3 in 18.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 70 not out, Krunal Pandya 39; Chris Morris 2/33) by seven wickets with nine balls to spare

IANS