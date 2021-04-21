MI captain Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for team's slow over-rate against DC

Chennai, April 21, 2021

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here yesterday.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," a media advisory from IPL said.

