Mayank Agarwal appointed as captain of Punjab Kings

Chandigarh, February 28, 2022

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings today announced that India batsman Mayank Agarwal had been appointed as captain of the team for the 15th edition of the tournament.

"Mayank has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018. He has served as the squad’s vice- captain and has also briefly captained the team last season," a press release from the team said.

Agarwal said, “I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season.

"We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it. We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it.”

Anil Kumble, Head Coach, Punjab Kings said, “Mayank has been an integral part of the side since 2018 and of the leadership group for the last two years. The new squad we selected at the recently concluded auction has exciting young talent and outstanding experienced players. We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm. He is hardworking, enthusiastic, a team player with all the attributes required of a leader. I look forward to working with him as captain and believe that he will lead this team to a successful campaign.”

Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab), one of the eight inaugural franchises of the IPL, is owned by a consortium of industry figures like Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta, and Karan Paul.

