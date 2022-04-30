M S Dhoni back as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja relinquishes post

Mumbai, April 30, 2022

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today announced that their iconic wicket-keeper-batsman M S Dhoni is back as captain of the team following all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's decision to relinquish the position after just a little over five weeks at the helm.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," a brief statement from the franchise said.

"MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," it added.

In this period, Jadeja led CSK in eight games, of which it won two and lost six. The team, as of today, is placed ninth on the points table in the ten-team league, with four points,

On March 24, two days ahead of the beginning of the 2022 season of IPL, CSK had announced that Dhoni had stepped aside as captain and that Jadeja would take over as the leader.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team," CSK had said at that time.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," that statement had added.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012, was only the third player to lead the team, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who had captained the side in five matches.

In this season of IPL, Jadeja has struggled to perform with both bat and ball, scoring just 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and also picking just five wickets in eight games and conceding runs at 8.19 an over in the IPL 2022.

The 40-year-old Dhoni's first game back at the helm will come on Sunday in Pune, against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Overall, out of 213 games as Super Kings captain across the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20), Dhoni had recorded 130 wins and 81 losses - and six title triumphs (four IPL, two CLT20).

