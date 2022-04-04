Lucknow Super Giants defend 169, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Mumbai, April 4, 2022

Powered by half-centuries by skipper K L Rahul and Deepak Hooda and and superb bowling performances by pacers Avesh Khan and Jason Holder, Lucknow Super Giants outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League at the D Y Patil Stadium here this evening.

Put in to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants posted a challenging 169/7 from their 20 overs and then restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 157/9 to register their second win in three games.

Hyderabad are yet to open their account on the points table, having lost both their games so far.

Needing 170 for a win, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the wickets of openers Kane Williamson (16) and Abhishek Sharma (13) with 38 on the board in 5.1 overs -- both victims of Avesh Khan. But Rahul Tripathi struck 44 off 30 balls, with the help of five fours and a six, and added 44 for the third wicket with Aiden Markram (12) to keep them in the chase.

Both the batsmen departed before their side could reach the three-figure mark, at 95/4.

That brought Nicholas Pooran (34) and Washington Sundar (18) together and they added 48 for the fifth wicket.

Though the required run rate was pretty tough to achieve, needing as they did 50 from 30 balls at the end of the 15th over, Pooran and Sundar held out some hope for the Sunrisers.

They took 17 runs off the next two overs, which meant 33 were needed from 18 balls. There was excitement all around as Pooran pulled Avesh Khan over deep square leg for a six. Two balls later, he mistimed a big hit and sent the ball to Hooda. His 34 came off 24 balls and included two sixes and three fours.

Avesh Khan got rid of Abdul Samad (0) with the next delivery, as the batsmen tried to drive but edged the ball to the wicket-keeper.

At the end of 18 overs, Sunrisers needed 26 from 12 balls but they lacked the batsmen to pull it off. There was a bit of a flutter when Romario Shepherd sent Andrew Tye over long-on for a six.

Sunrisers needed 16 from the last over but Lucknow got rid off Sundar with the first delivery from Jason Holder. Off the very last ball, Holder dismissed Shepherd (8), caught by Badoni at cover point, as the Super Giants, making their debut in the league this season, successfully defended 169.

Avesh Khan, who took four for 26, was adjudged Player of the Match. Holder picked up 3/34 while Krunal Pandya bagged 2/27.

Earlier, Lucknow managed to post 169 for seven in their 20 overs after a rather disastrous start which saw them struggling at 27-3 in 4.5 overs.

Opener Quinton de Kock (1) and Evin Lewis (1) fell to Washington Sundar while Manish Pandey (11), who hit Romario Shepherd for a four and a six, was claimed by the bowler when he attempted another big hit only to offer a comfortable catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-on.

Rahul (68) and Hooda (51) steered them out of trouble with an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the latter fell off the first ball of the 16th over sent down by Shepherd, who ended up with two for 42. Hooda's 51 came off 33 balls and included three sixes and three fours.

Rahul kept the scoreboard moving in the company of Ayush Badoni (19), adding 30 runs for the fifth wicket, before departing off the first ball of the 19th over from T Natarajan who took two for 26 today. His 68 came off 50 balls and included six fours and a six.

Badoni, Krunal Pandya (6) and Jason Holder (8 not out) added another 25 runs off the remaining 11 balls to help Lucknow reach 169 for seven.

Washington Sundar ended up with two for 28.

