Liam Livingstone shines with 60 as Punjab Kings drub Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs

Mumbai, April 3, 2022

Liam Livingstone shone with 60 off 32 balls as Punjab Kings (PBKS) drubbed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium here this evening.

This was the third consecutive defeat in this season of IPL for CSK, the defending champions.

Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings put up an impressive 180/8 from their 20 overs.

Apart from Livingstone, opener Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Jitesh Sharma (26) were the other Punjab batsmen who got among the runs today.

For Chennai, Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius picked up two wickets each.

Needing 181 for a win, CSK folded up for just 16 in 18 overs, with Shivam Dube their top scorer with 57 off 30 balls. Former skipper M S Dhoni made 23 off 28 balls.

They began their chase in disastrous fashion, losing four wickets -- Ruturaj Gaikwad (1), Robin Uthappa (13), Moeen Ali (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) -- within the powerplay. Ambati Rayudu (13) also did not stay very long and departed in the eighth over to make it 36/5.

Dube and Dhoni added 62 for the sixth wicket before the former left with the score at 98 in the 15th over. Dhoni stuck around for a while, but the other batsmen -- Dwayne Bravo (0), Pretorius (8), Chris Jordan (5) and Mukesh Choudhary (2 not out) -- could not help Chennai's cause much today.

Rahul Chahar grabbed three wickets for 25 while Livingstone and Vaibhav Arora took two each.

Chennai, who have had three outings so far, are yet to win a match in this season of the league.