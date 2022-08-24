Laxman named interim Head Coach for Asia Cup in Dravid's absence

Mumbai, August 24, 2022

V V S Laxman, Head, Cricket, National Cricket Academy (NCA) was named as the interim Head Coach for Team India for the coming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe, will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team, it said.

Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain K L Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

