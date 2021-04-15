Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah in top bracket of BCCI's annual player contracts

Mumbai, April 15, 2021

India skipper Virat Kohli, batsman Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah are the three cricketers in the top bracket of the annual player contracts of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced here today for the period October 2020 to September 2021.

The three players, who are in the A+ category, will get Rs 7 crore each for the year.

Ten players figure in the A category and will get Rs 5 crore each. They are Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

The five players in Category B will get Rs 3 crore each. They are Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal.

Ten players are in C category and they will get Rs 1 crore each. They are Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj.

