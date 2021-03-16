Kohli blitzkrieg powers India to 156/6

Ahmedabad, March 16, 2021

Skipper Virat Kohli hammered 77 (46 balls, 8x4s, 4x6s) to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs in the third T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Kohli played a captain's knock once again, following the unbeaten and match-winning 73 he made in the second T20I, as wickets around him kept falling.

India had been reduced to 24 for three in the sixth over with K. L. Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan back in the pavilion. The India captain added 40 runs with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket in just under six overs to bring India's innings back on track.

Pant was run out and Shreyas Iyer followed soon after. But Kohli added 70 runs for the sixth wicket with Hardik Pandya (17 off 15 balls), who surprisingly played second fiddle.

India would have been in a poor position had they not managed quick runs in the slog overs. They made 69 in the last five overs with a majority of those runs coming off Kohli's bat.

Brief scores: India 156/6 in 20 overs (V Kohli 77 not out, R Pant 25, M Wood 3/31) vs England.

IANS