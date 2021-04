KKR win toss, elect to field first against CSK

Mumbai, April 21, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to field first in their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

KKR made a couple of changes with Kamlesh Nagarkoti coming into the side to replace Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Narine replacing Shakib Al Hasan.

CSK rested Dwayne Bravo and replaced him with Lungi Ngidi.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper/captain), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

IANS