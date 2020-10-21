KKR win toss, choose to bat first against RCB
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli at the toss in their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi, on October 21, 2020.BCCI/IPL
Cricket
KKR win toss, choose to bat first against RCB
IANS

Abu Dhabi, October 21, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and chose to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here today.

KKR come into this game after beating SunRisers Hyderabad in a Super Over while RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their last match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

