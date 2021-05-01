Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad

New Delhi, May 1, 2021

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will take over as the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Australian David Warner for the remainder of IPL 2021.

"SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captainncy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021," a press release from the team said today.

"The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals," it said.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season, we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," the release added.

Warner led SRH in the first six matches of the current season of IPL, with the franchise losing five of those matches, taking it to the bottom of the points table.

The Australian opener had led SRH to their maiden tournament win in 2016 and to the play-offs last season.

NNN