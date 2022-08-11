K L Rahul cleared to play, named to lead India in Zimbabwe

Mumbai, August 11, 2022

Star batsman K L Rahul, who has recovered from an injury, will lead India in the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe.

A press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said its medical team had assessed Rahul and cleared him to play in the series.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," it said.

Rahul, 30, had missed the home series against South Africa due to a groin injury. He later underwent a surgery and missed the tour of England and Ireland, too. Later, a bout of COVID-19 delayed his return to the game. He has been named in India's squad for the Asia Cup beginning in the UAE later this month.

The three one-day internationals (ODIs) against Zimbabwe will be played on August 18, 20 and 22 at the Harare Sports Club.

The squad:

K L Rahul (captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

