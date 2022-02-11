K L Rahul and Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against West Indies

Mumbai, February 11, 2022

Vice-captain K L Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel have been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against the West Indies to be played in Kolkata from February 16.

Rahul suffered an upper left hamstring strain while fielding in the second ODI against the West Indies at Ahmedabad on February 9, while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19.

They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

The first T20I will be played on February 16, the second on February 18 and the third on February 20, all at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

