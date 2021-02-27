Jasprit Bumrah released from India’s squad on his request

Mumbai, February 27, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today said fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had been released from the Indian team, ahead of the fourth Test against England, at his request.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," a statement from the Board said.

There will be no addition to India’s squad for the final Test, the statement added.

The fourth and final Test between India and England will begin at Ahmedabad on March 4. India are leading the series 2-1. The third Test was also held at the same venue -- the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium at Motera on the outskirts of the city. India won the match by ten wickets inside of two days.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

