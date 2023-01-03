Jasprit Bumrah included in ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Mumbai, January 3, 2023

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India's squad for the upcoming three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Sri Lanka.

The decision to include him was taken by the All-India Senior Selection Committee, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said here today.

Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon, the release said.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

