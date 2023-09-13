Jasprit Bumrah and K.L. Rahul pass fitness issues with flying colours

Bumrah did not get to bowl against Pakistan in a group `A’ match of the Asia Cup in Pallekele and returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Everyone was anxious about how he would face the challenge in the match against Pakistan, notably Babar Azam. The chance arrived here on Monday, the reserve day of the match and on the back of a massive total (356) posted by the India batsman, Bumrah sent down five overs and took the wicket of the left-handed opener Imam-Ul-Haw with a delivery that defeated the batsman of the surface.

In the second match against Sri Lanka at the Khettarama venue and in the presence of a crowd rooting for the home team, Bumrah was full of vim and kept the Sri Lankans on their toes. Pathum Nissanka hammered a widish half volley from the fast bowler to the cover fence, but Bumrah had the last laugh soon with a nip-backer that took the right-hand bat’s edge. Then he had the biggest scalp in the Sri Lanka top half, Kusal Mendis. Sri Lanka did not recover from these two blows. Bumrah returned for the second spell and operating with the old ball he kept the batsmen in check.

Bumrah has played four internationals --- two Twenty20 matches against Ireland and two in the Asia Cup.

He will get two more matches here against Bangladesh and the final and then the three home ODI internationals against Australia in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot. India will play warm-up matches before it takes on Australia in the World Cup match in Chennai on October 8. The Indian team will consider his workload deeply, especially with nine league matches to be played across India. But after the long wait, Bumrah has come back in style.

In the case of Rahul, those who matter in team selection were inclined to wait as long as possible, giving the batsman time to go through the process of rehabilitation under the guidance of the experts at the NCA. The selection committee picked him for the Asia Cup and the World Cup, though he had picked up an unspecified niggle during the six-day camp in Alur.

As look would have it, Rahul was drafted into the team for the match against Pakistan, five minutes before the toss because Shreyas Iyer complained of a back spasm. And he played his part, baulking left-hand seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah and scored a neat and crisp unbeaten century. Virat Kohli who was at the non-striker’s end during the 233-run stand for the undefeated third wicket said: ``I am happy that he’s come back from injury which is great for us.”

After the match against Sri Lanka, Rahul said that he prepared in the last three/four months with a belief that he would come to Sri Lanka and play the first match. ``Initially (in the match against Pakistan) I was a little nervous, but after playing a few balls, I felt normal. I was told at the camp that I would bat in the middle order and keep wicket. So I worked on my wicketkeeping also. Hopefully, I can do both the roles well,’’ Rahul said after India notched a clear-cut win against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

With him in good nick with the bat and able to do duty with the big gloves, it’s more or less sure that Rahul will be the first-choice batsman-keeper for the World Cup.

The Asia Cup, though hampered by rain, has facilitated the return of Bumrah and Rahul into the mainstream of Indian cricket. Skipper Sharma, the selection committee and the BCCI should feel happy with the outcome of the first three matches of the continental tournament.

