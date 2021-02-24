Ishant Sharma felicitated by President Kovind, Shah on 100th Test

Ahmedabad, February 24, 2021

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma was on Wednesday felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of his 100th Test match.

Sharma is only the second Indian fast bowler after former captain Kapil Dev to play 100 Test matches.

Sharma received a commemorative plate from President Kovind and a special cap from Shah before the start of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Gujarat.

The President and the Home Minister were present for the inauguration of the stadium which is hosting a Test match for the first time in eight years and is hosting its first international cricket match since extensive renovation made it the largest stadium in the world for the sport.

Sharma, 32, started his 100th Test by providing India the breakthrough in the form of England opener Dom Sibley in the third over of the match.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli hailed Sharma for managing to play 100 Tests.

"Playing 100 Tests as a fast bowler is no mean feat and playing especially in our conditions, things can get so difficult. But he kept working hard. He is very hard working and is very honest about his abilities, about what he can do and what he can bring to the table," Kohli said.

IANS