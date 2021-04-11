IPL: KKR beat SRH by 10 runs

Chennai, April 11, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their first match of the 2021 IPL season at the M. A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 188, SRH were restricted to a total of 177/5 with Manish Pandey finishing unbeaten on 61.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 187/6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 80, Rahul Tripathi 53; Rashid Khan 2/24) vs SunRisers Hyderabad 177/5 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 61 not out, Jonny Bairstow 55; Prasidh Krishna 2/35)

IANS