Cricket
IPL completion: BCCI requests ECB to advance Test series
New Delhi, May 20, 2021
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to advance the start of the five-match Test series between England and India by a week so that a window could be created in September to finish the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The Test series against the hosts will commence in Trent Bridge on August 4 and conclude at Old Trafford on September 14. The ECB is yet to respond to BCCI's request, according to espncricinfo.com.
The IPL was postponed indefinitely on May 4 following bio-bubble breaches in Delhi and Ahmedabad, which resulted in a few players and staff testing positive for Covid-19.
The BCCI hopes that a three-week window would be sufficient to hold the remaining IPL games if the final Test concludes on September 7.
It is planning to include several double-headers to finish the IPL before the teams start arriving in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on October 18.
IANS