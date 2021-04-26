IPL: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson returning home for personal reasons

Bengaluru, April 26, 2021

Australia's Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are returning home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for "personal reasons", their team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced today.

"Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021," the franchise said in a brief statement on Twitter this morning.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support," the statement added.

Fast bowler Richardson played one match this season in which he took one wicket while leg-spinner Zampa has not had a game this season.

IANS adds:

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye had left India for Australia.

Glenn Maxwell, who also plays for RCB and is the team's highest run- scorer thus far, is among 14 Australians still taking part in the league. They include Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders).

Josh Hazlewood (Chennai Super Kings), Mitch Marsh (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Josh Philippe (Royal Challengers Bangalore) had already withdrawn from IPL prior to the start of the tournament.

