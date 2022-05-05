IPL 2022: Warner, Powell half-centuries power Delhi Capitals to 207/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai, May 5, 2022

Brilliant unbeaten half-centuries by opener David Warner (92* off 58) and Rovman Powell (67* off 35), and their 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped Delhi Capitals post 207/3 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 50 of the IPL 2022 here on Thursday.

Warner played like he had a few scores to settle against the former team that had unceremoniously dumped him after removing him as captain midway through the 2021 season. He played some brilliant shots, did not allow any chances and blasted 12 fours and three sixes in his 58-ball unbeaten 92.

Asked to bat first by Sunrisers, Warner found a good partner in Powell after Mandeep Singh (0), Mitchell Marsh (10) and skipper Rishabh Pant (26) made early exits, reducing their side to 85/3. They raised 122 runs for the unfinished fourth-wicket partnership -- off 66 balls, Warner dealing in fours and Powell in sixes as they blazed to glory.

Young Umran Mallik was carted around by both Warner and Powell as he conceded 52 runs in his four overs while Shreyas Gopal was blasted for 37 off three.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rishabh Pant 26, Rovman Powell 67 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25).

IANS