IPL 2022: Umran, Bhuvneshwar star as Hyderabad bowl out Punjab for 151

Mumbai, April 17, 2022

Umran Malik (4/28) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) shared seven wickets between themselves as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out Punjab Kings for 151 in their 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

For Punjab, Liam Livingstone top-scored with 60 in a performance where they struggled to get going at the top in the absence of regular opener and captain Mayank Agarwal. He also shared a stand of 71 with Shahrukh Khan (26) to lend some respectability to Punjab's total.

Punjab lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh in power-play. Dhawan, standing in for an injured Agarwal, never looked at ease after taking a blow on his box in the opening over. The left-hander came down the pitch to pull Bhuvneshwar Kumar but found mid-on.

Singh hit T Natarajan for back-to-back fours but the left-arm pacer had the last laugh as the batter missed the flick and ball took an inner edge to the keeper. Livingstone began by scooping Marco Jansen for a four followed by a cover drive for another four and ended power-play with a six scooped by using the pace from the left-arm pacer over fine leg.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 151 all out in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60, Shahrukh Khan 26; Umran Malik 4/28, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/22) against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IANS