IPL 2022: Tewatia blasts two sixes off last two balls to win it for Gujarat

Mumbai, April 8, 2022

Rahul Tewatia struck two sixes off the last two balls of the match from Odean Smith to help Gujarat Titans pull off a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in a thrilling encounter in the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

From 21 off nine deliveries to 18 off the last five deliveries to be bowled by Smith, Tewatia and David Miller brought it to 13 off three balls when Miller scrambled for a single, leaving Tewatia the unenviable task of hitting two sixes off the last two deliveries of the match and win it for Gujarat Titans, who successfully chased a target of 190.

The 28-year-old seasoned campaigner who has played for Kings XI Punjab, the previous avatar of Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL obliged brilliantly, carting Smith just over the deep midwicket, with the fielder nearly catching him before falling over the rope, and then slog sweeping the final delivery over the long-on boundary to seal a memorable victory for Gujarat Titans.

Chasing a target of 190, Gujarat looked cruising to victory with opener Shubman Gill and skipper Hardik Pandya leading the charge. But both got off at the most inappropriate time -- Gill just four short of his century and Pandya run out off the first ball of the final over. It looked like the match had slipped out of their hands before Tewatia intervened so brilliantly.

Gujarat will have to thank opener Shubman Gill (96 - 59b, 11x4, 1x6) for putting them in a position where they could chase Punjab Kings' 189/9 reached thanks to a 27-ball 64 by Liam Livingstone, who struck his second successive half-century.

Batting first, Punjab Kings had lost their way a bit before recovering to post 189/9 in their 20 overs.

Livingstone came in with PBKS struggling at 2-34 and then added 52 runs for the third wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (35, 30b, 4x4). He went on to complete his half-century off 21 balls, hammering debutant Darshan Nalkande for a six and four in one over and striking him for two successive fours in another.

Livingstone went on to blast his second successive half-century in IPL to help PBKS recover.

The Englishman had struck a similar knock, 60, against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match that helped the team register their second win.

Punjab Kings were in trouble in the middle overs as Jitesh Sharma 23 of 11 balls) and Odean Smith (0) were out off successive deliveries in Nalkande's third over. Though Shah Rukh Khan prevented the hat-trick, he too did not last long, trapped lbw by Rashid Khan.

Livingstone perished going for one shot too many as he mishit to David Miller at the boundary off Rashid Khan.

PBKS, who were cruising at 150/5 in the 15th over, were soon 154/7 in the 16th over and down to 162/9 in the 18th over.

Rahul Chahar (22 not out off 14) and Arshdeep Singh (10 off 5) struck a few lusty blows in the last two overs as Punjab Kings reached a challenging 189/9 in 20 overs.

For Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler with 3/22 while Darshan Nalkande claimed 2/37 off three overs on debut.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 189/9 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 35, Liam Livingstone 64, Rahul Chahar 22 not out; Rashid Khan 3/22, Darshan Nalkande 2/37) lost to Gujarat Titans 190/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 96, Sai Sudarshan 35, Rahul Tewatia 13 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2/35).

IANS