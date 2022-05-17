IPL 2022: Rohit, Ishan, David innings in vain as Sunrisers beat Mumbai by 3 runs

Mumbai, May 17, 2022

A superb opening stand by skipper Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad, aided by 3/23 by Umran Malik and a couple of untimely run-outs, defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs in Match 65 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first on a pitch that started slow but eased out a bit later in the evening, Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on a 44-ball 76 by Rahul Tripathi and his two 70-plus partnerships with Priyuam Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38) to post a challenging 193/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians failed to capitalise on the 95-run opening stand by Sharma and Kishan and some lusty hitting by Tim David (46 off 18), who struck four massive sixes in one over by T Natarajan, to finish at 190/7, falling short by a narrow margin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad reeled in the rampaging Mumbai Indians in the middle-overs, sending back Daniel Sams (18), Tilak Varma (8), and Tristan Stubbs (run out for 2) during this period as Mumbai Indians from 95/1 in the 11th over, slumped to 144/5 in the 17th. Tim David struck four sixes off a wild over by Natarajan, which was stretched by two wides and conceded 26 runs in all.

But David was run out off the last ball of that over, going for a sharp single to retain the strike as Natarajan touches the ball onto the stumps at the non-strikers' end. With 19 needed off the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket-maiden over, getting the wicket of Sanjay Yadav (0) as Mumbai's hopes ended in another defeat.

The win took SRH to 12 points from 13 matches, the same as Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. They are in the eighth position, but still have a faint chance of making it to the top four if they win their remaining match and other results go in their favour as five teams separated by two points fight for the fourth playoff spot.

Earlier, Tripathi struck 76 off 44 balls (4x9, 6x3) and shared a 78-run partnership with Garg (42, 26 balls, 4x4, 6x2) for the second wicket and a 76-run stand with Pooran (38, 22 balls, 4x3, 6x3) to recover after losing opener Abhishek Sharma (9) with 18 runs on the board after Sunrisers Hyderabad were asked to bat first.

Sunrisers needed to win to remain in contention for a place in the playoffs and Tripathi helped put them in a good position to go for victory, scoring his runs at a good pace and his partners provided the right foil to his aggression as Sunrisers reached a strong position at 172/2 in the 17th over.

Tripathi, the 31-year-old batter who represents Maharashtra at the domestic level, completed his half-century in 32 balls, hitting seven fours and one six.

However, Mumbai Indians reeled them in by claiming three wickets -- starting with Nicholas -- in seven deliveries as they slumped to 176/5 in the 18th over. Tripathi and Aiden Markram (2) were out in this period as Sunrisers lost steam a bit. Ramandeep Singh gave away only two runs and claimed two wickets in that over as Sunrisers Hyderabad lost momentum.

They eventually finished at least 10-15 runs short as skipper Kane Williamson (8 not out) and Washington Sundar could manage only 13 runs in the last two overs.

Ramandeep Singh was the best of the Mumbai Indians bowlers as he claimed 3/30 in three overs.

The two partnerships that Tripathi figured in were the centre-piece of Sunrisers' innings as that provided their batting the momentum it needed after Abhishek Sharma was out early, trying to loft a fullish ball from Daniel Sams, that was pitched slightly wide, but it went off the bottom edge to mid-off where Mayank Markande pocketed an easy catch.

Tripathi and Garg then took charge as they gave the Sunrisers innings momentum, scoring at a fast clip. Garg was particularly aggressive, hitting Daniel Sams for two boundaries in the third over. He got a life when a top edge off Sams was spilled as both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjay Yadav went for it.

Garg added insult to injury a delivery later as he pulled a waist-high short ball over fine-leg. He handed Sanjay Yadav similar treatment and hammered Markande for two boundaries in the ninth over before getting out eight runs short of a half-century, spooning a push to bowler Ramandeep Singh.

Tripathi then took charge as he blasted left-arm spinner Sanjay Yadav for two fours in the fourth over and took Bumrah to the cleaners off the next over, hitting the senior India pacer for a six followed by two boundaries as SRH raced to fifty.

He survived a stumping appeal thanks to DRS and after going slow a bit in the middle overs, hammered Sams for a six and two fours in the 16th over. He struck Riley Meredith for a six in the 17th over but the bowler had the last laugh as Tripathi holed out to long-on, the cross-batted shot was caught by Tilak Varma. To the naked eye, it looked like the ball had touched the grass but the third umpire ruled that the fielder had his fingers under it as he took the catch.

SRH lost the momentum a bit as Aiden Markram too was out cheaply as they could not capitalise on the solid platform provided by Tripathi, Garg and Pooran and fell short by 10-15 runs.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/5 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20, Jasprit Bumrah 1/32) beat Mumbai Indians 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23) by 3 runs.

IANS