IPL 2022: Rohit, Ishan and Tim David help Mumbai Indians post 177/6 against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai, May 6, 2022

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians a superb start but they lost their way a bit before recovering, thanks to a brilliant cameo by Tim Davidm to post 177/6 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Sharma struck 43 off 28 deliveries and Kishan 45 off 29 as both of them failed to complete their half-centuries and got out to soft dismissals after raising 74 runs for the opening wicket in quick time after table-toppers Gujarat Titans won the toss and asked them to bat first.

Suryakumar Yadav (13 off 10) failed to capitalise on being sent in to bat at the No. 3 position and Kieron Pollard (4) continued to struggle for runs.

Mumbai Indians reached a defendable total thanks to vital cameos by Tilak Varma (21 off 16) and Tim David (44 not out off 21 balls). David played a super cameo as he helped Mumbai recover from 119/4 to reach 177/6, ending the innings with a brilliant six off the last delivery. He hammered two fours and four sixes in all as Mumbai reached a target that they will fancy defending.

However, they could have scored a few more runs and made the task difficult for Gujarat Titans if their top-order batters had not got out to soft dismissals.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out, Tilak Varma 21; Rashid Khan 2/24) against Gujarat Titans.

IANS