IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets

Mumbai, March 27, 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in the 3rd match of the IPL 2022 at DY Patil Sports Academy here on Sunday.

After being invited to bat first, brilliant knocks by skipper Faf du Plessis (88 off 57), Virat Kohli (41 not out off 29) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out off 14) powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205-2 in 20 overs.

Apart from the trio of Du Plessis, Kohli and Karthik, Anuj Rawat also made a valuable contribution with the bat for RCB with his knock of 21 off 20.

For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar (1/22) and Arshdeep Singh (1/31) took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Mayank Agarwal (32), Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43) played freely and gave Punjab a solid base to chase the big target. And, lower down the order, Shahrukh Khan (24) and Odean Smith (25) remained unbeaten and helped Punjab chase down the target with one over to spare and five wickets in hand.

Mohammed Siraj was the highest wicketer as well as the most expensive bowler for RCB with his figures of 2/59.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 205-2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41; Rahul Chahar 1/22) lost by 5 wickets to Punjab Kings 208-5 in 19 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 43, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/59)

IANS

==========================

IPL 2022: Du Plessis blitz goes in vain as Punjab beat RCB by five wickets

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS)

Faf du Plessis' blistering knock went went in vain as Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters showed their power-hitting ability and hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in a high-scoring match of the IPL 2022 at DY Patil Sports Academy here on Sunday.

After being invited to bat first, skipper Faf du Plessis (88 off 57), Virat Kohli (41 not out off 29) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out off 14) powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205-2 in 20 overs.

Chasing a huge target, openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan gave Punjab a solid start. Both Agarwal and Dhawan looked in solid touch and played some glorious shots, taking Punjab to 64/0 after six overs. Just as things were looking good for Punjab, RCB skipper du Plessis brought Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack and he dismissed Mayank (24)in his first ball of the season.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa then joined Dhawan at the crease and both kept the momentum going. Sri Lankan Rajapaksa, who was playing his debut IPL match, targeted his countryman Hasaranga for a six and a four and took 13 runs off the over.

The run-feast continued as Rajapaksa and Dhawan smashed pacer Akash Deep for 19 runs and took Punjab to 116/1 after 11 overs. The pair added 47 runs for the second wicket before Harshal Patel provided RCB with their second breakthrough, removing Dhawan on 43.

Thereafter, it was Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone's responsibility to keep Punjab in the run chase, which they did with regular boundaries. But Siraj stalled Punjab's charge in the 14th over by picking up the wickets of the dangerous Rajapaksa (43) and Raj Bawa (0) in successive deliveries.

Livingstone (19 off 10) was also in attacking mode and played some glorious shots before getting out to Akash Deep, courtesy a stunning catch by Anuj Rawat. However, the power-hitting didn't stop from Punjab as lower down the order Shahrukh Khan (24) and Odean Smith (25) played some lovely strokes, remained unbeaten and helped Punjab chase down the target with one over to spare and five wickets in hand.

Mohammed Siraj was the highest wicketer as well as the most expensive bowler for RCB with his figures of 2/59.

Earlier, openers du Plessis and Anuj Rawat gave RCB a good start. Playing their debut match for the franchise, both batters played some good shots, hit a few boundaries and took RCB to 41-0 at the end of 6 overs.

However, Rawat could not carry his innings much longer after the powerplay and was cleaned up by Rahul Chahar. The southpaw, who was looking to take the attack to the PBKS bowlers, missed a slog sweep and got out after scoring 21 off 20.

The wicket brought former RCB skipper Virat Kohli at the crease. The star batter took some time to assess the conditions while Chahar created some trouble for du Plessis in his over. After a few quiet overs, Kohli decided to break the shackles and charged down the track and smashed Harpreet Brar for a six over the long-on fence.

Soon, du Plessis also changed gears and smashed Smith for 23 runs in the 13th over. In the process, the South African also scored his first fifty as RCB captain. Both Faf and Kohli then combined to hit three sixes off spinner Harpreet Brar as RCB raced to 136/1 after 14 overs.

The pair of Kohli and du Plessis kept the scoreboard ticking as they dealt in both boundaries and running between the wickets. Continuing his aggressive approach, du Plessis hit Sandeep Sharma for 10 runs as RCB looked set for a big total.

With only three overs to go, the du Plessis show finally came to an end as he was caught at long-off by Shahrukh Khan off Arshdeep Singh's bowling.

Du Plessis departed after scoring 88 off 57 and stitching a 118-run stand for the second wicket with Kohli. Thereafter, Dinesh Karthik joined Kohli and he immediately took over from where du Plessis left.

The wicket-keeper batter along with Kohli took Smith to the cleaners as 18 runs came off the penultimate over of the innings. Continuing his onslaught, Karthik also hit Sandeep Sharma for two boundaries and one six and helped RCB finish at 205-2 in 20 overs.

For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar (1/22) and Arshdeep Singh (1/31) took a wicket apiece.

Brief scores: RCB: 205-2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41; Rahul Chahar 1/22) vs PBKS: 208/5 in 19 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 43, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/59)

IANS