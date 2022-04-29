IPL 2022: Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya lead Lucknow to clinical 20-run win over Punjab

Pune, April 29, 2022

The ultra-aggressive and big-hitting batting line-up of Punjab Kings flattered to deceive yet again to slump to a 20-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022at MCA Stadium here on Friday.

After Kagiso Rabada's 4/38 restricted Lucknow to 153/8 on a sticky pitch, Punjab lost their way after captain Mayank Agarwal fell in power-play and Liam Livingstone was dismissed in the middle overs, eventually making 133/8 in their 20 overs.

Tall left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan took three wickets for 24 runs, keeping Punjab on the backfoot while Krunal Pandya was miserly in his spell of 2/11.

Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/41) provided strong support for Lucknow to execute an excellent defence of 153.

After starting slow, Agarwal hit back with two sixes and two fours to score 25 off 18 balls. Both of his sixes came by backing away and creating room to carve the maximums over off-side. Agarwal attempted to do the same off Chameera but K. L Rahul at mid-off timed his jump well to take a brilliant catch in the fifth over.

Jonny Bairstow slammed two fours off Avesh Khan in the final over of power-play as Punjab signed off with 46/1.

Post power-play, Lucknow made a mini-comeback through Bishnoi and Pandya. While Shikhar Dhawan was castled by Bishnoi in an attempt to slog-sweep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa tried to play for the turn but got a leading edge to point running from left off Pandya.

Livingstone danced down the pitch twice to hit Bishnoi for successive sixes in an over which yielded 18 runs. Just as it felt like Punjab would run away with the match, Lucknow fought back as Livingstone shuffled across to scoop and could only glove behind to the keeper off Mohsin. In the next over, Pandya trapped Jitesh Sharma lbw after Lucknow took the review.

Bairstow waged a lone battle with the bat, taking two fours off Bishnoi. But Chameera delivered the knockout blow, forcing Bairstow to play a full, wide delivery and edged to the third man.

Mohsin came back in his final over to take out Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar. Though Rishi Dhawan slammed boundaries off Avesh Khan in the final over, it wasn't sufficient to deny Lucknow a well-deserved victory.

Earlier, pacer Kagiso Rabada's fifth four-wicket haul helped Punjab Kings restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153/8 in their 20 overs.

Apart from Rabada's 4/38, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked two wickets while pacer Sandeep Sharma had a scalp to his name.

On a sticky pitch, at 98/1, things looked set for Lucknow to accelerate. But a middle-order wobble saw them lose five wickets for just 13 runs between overs 13-16, which eventually became six for 28 between overs 13-18.

Rabada got the first breakthrough when his length delivery around off-stump nipped away to take the outer edge of K. L Rahul's defence to diving keeper Jitesh Sharma.

Quinton de Kock opened up in the fifth over, slamming back-to-back sixes off Rabada -- hitting one down the ground followed by smacking another over deep mid-wicket.

In a bid to go big, de Kock played a cross-bat shot off Rishi Dhawan in the final over of power-play. The thick edge flew over backward point and Rabada, running backward, spilled a tough chance, giving de Kock a reprieve at 19.

Deepak Hooda, promoted to three with no Manish Pandey in the eleven, struggled to time the ball despite lofting Dhawan over long-off for a huge six. De Kock went quiet after the power-play ended though he drove Liam Livingstone through cover and cracked a sweep past short fine leg off Rahul Chahar.

The partnership of 85 off 59 balls for the second wicket came to an end when de Kock got a faint edge on a cut off Sandeep Sharma in the 13th over and though the on-field umpire gave him not out, the left-handed opener walked off. De Kock's fall began a slide for Lucknow's middle-order as some lazy running from Hooda saw him run-out by a direct hit from Jonny Bairstow at deep square leg.

In the next over, Krunal Pandya holed out to long-on off Rabada and four balls later, Ayush Badoni flicked, only for the top-edge to be pouched by Livingstone running in from long-on. In a desperate bid to accelerate, Marcus Stoinis chipped a catch straight back to Chahar off his own bowling. In his final over, Chahar had another scalp when Jason Holder lofted straight to deep cover.

Dushmantha Chameera carted Rabada for successive sixes in his last over to infuse some life into Lucknow's innings. But Chameera's stay at the crease ended when he lofted off the bottom of the bat and was caught by deep cover who ran in and timed his slide well. It took a drive through extra cover by Mohsin Khan on the last ball off Arshdeep Singh to take Lucknow past 150.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 153/8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 46, Deepak Hooda 34; Kagiso Rabada 4/38, Rahul Chahar 2/30) beat Punjab Kings 133/8 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 32, Mayank Agarwal 25; Mohsin Khan 3/24, Krunal Pandya 2/11) by 20 runs

IANS