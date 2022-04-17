IPL 2022: Miller's unbeaten 94 leads Gujarat to 3-wicket win over CSK

Pune, April 17, 2022

A fighting unbeaten knock by David Miller (94 off 51) helped Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in a thrilling IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Sunday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to run-scoring with an excellent half-century (73 off 48) and helped Chennai Super Kings post 169-5 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first.

Apart from Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31) played a solid knock and both batters stitched a crucial partnership of 92 runs off 56 balls for the third wicket. Lower down the order, Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 12) and Shivam Dube (19 off 17) also made valuable contributions with the bat for CSK.

Alzarri Joseph (2/34) was the most successful bowler for Gujarat while Mohammed Shami (1/20), and Yash Dayal (1/40) chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Gujarat lost the wickets of Shubman Gill (0), Vijay Shankar (0) and Abhinav Manohar (12) inside the powerplay. CSK tried to maintain the pressure and in return, they got the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha (11) and Rahul Tewatia (6).

Even though the wickets were falling at regular intervals at the end, David Miller, who kept sending the balls over the boundary line consistently from the other end kept Gujarat Titans' hopes alive in the game. He stitched a 70-run partnership with Rashid Khan, who played a sensational knock (40 off 21) before getting out in the 19th over.

However, Miller remained not out till the end and took Gujarat over the victory line with three wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

Dwayne Bravo (3/23) was the most successful bowler for CSK while Maheesh Theekshana (2/24), Mukesh Choudhary (1/18), Ravindra Jadeja (1/25) also picked wickets but it was not enough in the end.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 169-5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73, Ambati Rayudu 46; Alzarri Joseph 2/34) lost to Gujarat Titans 170-7 in 19.5 overs (David Miller 94 not out, Rashid Khan 40; Dwayne Bravo 3/23) by three wickets

IANS