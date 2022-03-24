IPL 2022: M S Dhoni steps aside as CSK captain, Ravindra Jadeja to succeed him

Mumbai, March 24, 2022

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today said that their iconic wicketkeeper-batsman M S Dhoni had stepped aside as captain of the side and that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would take over as the new leader of the team.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team," a statement from CSK said.

"Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the statement added.

The announcement came just two days ahead of the beginning of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK are slated to meet two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of the season in what will be a rematch of their clash in the 2021 IPL final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

