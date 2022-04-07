IPL 2022: Lucknow restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3

Mumbai, April 7, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3 in an IPL 2022 match at the D. Y. Patil Stadium here on Thursday.

Invited to bat first, opener Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34) gave Delhi a flying start, taking them to 52-0 in the powerplay. However, once he got out, Delhi lost a couple of more wickets quickly and were in a spot of bother.

But, skipper Rishabh Pant (39 not out off 36) and Sarfaraz Khan (36 not out off 28) then batted till the end, rescued Delhi and helped them post a modest total of 149/3 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/22) was the most successful bowler for Lucknow while Krishnappa Gowtham (1/23) also picked one wicket.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 149-3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22) vs Lucknow Super Giants

IANS