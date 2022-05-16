IPL 2022: Livingstone, Arshdeep pick three wickets each as Punjab restrict Delhi to 159/7
Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings in action during match 64 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 against Delhi Capitals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 16, 2022.Deepak Malik/IPL
IPL 2022: Livingstone, Arshdeep pick three wickets each as Punjab restrict Delhi to 159/7

IANS

Mumbai, May 16, 2022

Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each as Punjab Kings restricted Delhi Capitals to 159/7 in their 20 overs at the D.Y Patil Stadium here on Monday.

For Delhi, Mitchell Marsh hung around to top-score with a 48-ball 63, laced with four boundaries and three sixes on a pitch which is slow and offering turn to spinners.

David Warner took a strike at the last moment on seeing Livingstone take the ball. But the move backfired spectacularly as Warner slashed hard at a length ball outside the off-stump, which bounced and held a little, taking a thick edge to backward point.

Marsh began from where he left off in his 89 against Rajasthan Royals, lofting down the ground and flicking over deep mid-wicket for taking consecutive sixes off Kagiso Rabada. Sarfaraz Khan stepped up to play a sizzling cameo of 32 off 16 balls, taking the attack to Harpreet Brar and Rishi Dhawan, hitting five fours and a six, with the scoop being the standout.

But Arshdeep ended Sarfaraz's entertaining stay with a slower ball which the batter completely mistimed to mid-on. The left-arm pacer could have got Lalit Yadav out for a first-ball duck if he had not overstepped at the crease.

From there, Marsh and Lalit shared a 47-run stand off 38 balls for the third wicket. Arshdeep finally made amends by taking out Lalit with a slower bouncer which he ramped straight to backward point.

Livingstone came back in the 12th over to fox Rishabh Pant with a wide delivery, which the left-hander responded with a swing down the ground, only to be stumped for just seven, immediately after hitting a one-handed six over long-on.

The wide outside off-stump fetched another wicket for Livingstone when Rovman Powell tried to clear long-on but the thick outer edge went to long-off. With Livingstone ending his spell, Marsh brought out his counter-attacking self, raising his fifty with a slap through the covers off Brar, followed by another four between long-on and deep mid-wicket.

Marsh slammed three boundaries off Arshdeep in the 18th over -- two through leg-side and one bouncing past long-off. But his knock ended at 63 when his attempted pick-up shot was pouched by deep mid-wicket running in. Punjab gave away just ten runs in the last two overs to get the momentum in their favour at the innings break.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 159/7 (Mitchell Marsh 63, Sarfaraz Khan 32; Liam Livingstone 3/27, Arshdeep Singh 3/37) against Punjab Kings

