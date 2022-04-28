IPL 2022: Kuldeep, Mustafizur restrict KKR to 146/9 despite Nitish Rana's fifty

Mumbai, April 28, 2022

Clinical bowling by Kuldeep Yadav (4/14) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/18) overshadowed a fine rearguard half-century by Nitish Rana (57 off 34) as Delhi Capitals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 146/9 in 20 overs in Match 41 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Kuldeep looked at his brilliant best against his old franchise and bowled like he had something to prove. He sent back KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), Baba Indrajith (6), Sunil Narine (0) and Andre Russell (0) to finish with 4/14. It was a pity that he did not get to bowl his fourth over to try and complete a fifer.

Mustafizur started well but claimed three wickets in the 20th over, sending back Nitish Rana, Tim Southee and Rinku Singh -- the first two off successive balls.

KKR could reach a modest total thanks mainly to Rana as he played himself in and then struck some lusty hits in the death overs. The Delhi batter hit three fours and four sixes during his 34-ball 57 which gave some respectability to the KKR score.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 146/9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 42, Nitish Rana 57; Kuldeep Yadav 4/14, Mustafizur Rahman 3/18) against Delhi Capitals.

IANS