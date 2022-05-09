IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul restricts Kolkata Knight Riders to 165/9

Mumbai, May 9, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah's sensational 5/10, including 18 dot balls, was instrumental in Mumbai Indians restricting Kolkata Knight Riders to 165/9 in their 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

For Kolkata, Venkatesh Iyer perished early but not before getting the side to their first fifty-plus stand in power-play with a 24-ball 43 while Nitish Rana made the same score in 26 balls.

But Bumrah halted Kolkata's fast and furious run, starting by taking out Andre Russell with a short ball, which he could send only to long-on. Three balls later, Bumrah bounced out a well-set Nitish Rana with a bouncer which took glove edge to keeper. The right-arm pacer returned in the 18th over, claiming Sheldon Jackson with a short ball pulled to deep square leg.

Bumrah then welcomed Pat Cummins with a bouncer and got him out on the very next ball with an uncomfortable short ball pouched safely by square leg. Sunil Narine tried to fend a short ball from Bumrah, only for the bowler to run in and take the catch on follow-through.

Bumrah ended the innings by conceding just one run in the final over to pull Mumbai back in the match.

Earlier, back to opening in the playing eleven, Venkatesh began by dispatching Murugan Ashwin over deep backward square leg for six, followed by drilling a drive on a googly through cover. His partner, Ajinkya Rahane, was sedate while taking a four off Bumrah with a cut through point.